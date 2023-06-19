First PREMIER Bank Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,438,000 after acquiring an additional 173,736 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,338,000 after acquiring an additional 143,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,800,000 after acquiring an additional 227,072 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $142.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.92. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10. The company has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

