First PREMIER Bank Sells 155 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

First PREMIER Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $81.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average of $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $90.87.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

