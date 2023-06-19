First PREMIER Bank Sells 4,545 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $75.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.