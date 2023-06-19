First PREMIER Bank Sells 472 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Down 0.5 %

Evergy stock opened at $59.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $71.58.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at $251,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $69,755.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at $251,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,021 shares of company stock worth $303,575. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.