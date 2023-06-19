First PREMIER Bank Sells 505 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,167 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,838,348,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,838,348,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $84,381,204.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,372,767 shares in the company, valued at $35,869,658,852.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,361,066 shares of company stock worth $1,798,417,169 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

WMT stock opened at $155.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.97 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

