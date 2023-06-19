First PREMIER Bank Sells 5,690 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,328,000 after buying an additional 1,536,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,361,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,237,000 after buying an additional 1,031,577 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 670,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,145,000 after buying an additional 423,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,295,000 after buying an additional 400,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 314.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 440,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 334,144 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $46.73 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

