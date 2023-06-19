First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
First Savings Financial Group Price Performance
NASDAQ FSFG opened at $12.37 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $24.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $84.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First Savings Financial Group
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.
