First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut First Solar from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus increased their price objective on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.92.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $188.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.60 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.09. First Solar has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 4.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,712 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 9.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 78,198 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $17,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 57,614 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

