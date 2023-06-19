First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Acquired by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.34. 474,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,949. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

