First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Bought by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned 0.23% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

NXTG stock opened at $72.67 on Monday. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a one year low of $53.16 and a one year high of $73.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

