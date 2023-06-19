First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Shares Bought by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXN traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 31,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,686. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $287.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $31.77.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

