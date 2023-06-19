Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.22.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $4.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.43. The company had a trading volume of 535,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,771. Five Below has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.36 and its 200-day moving average is $193.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,593 shares of company stock valued at $6,890,391. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $3,644,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Five Below by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 110,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 602.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.