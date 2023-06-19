Flare (FLR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20.39 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Flare has a total market capitalization of $282.20 million and approximately $20.39 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flare has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 18,550,731,878 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 18,550,704,063.50729 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01456646 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $4,159,505.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

