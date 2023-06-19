FlatQube (QUBE) Price Reaches $0.58 on Top Exchanges

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 19th. One FlatQube token can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002178 BTC on major exchanges. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $904.56 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.5933001 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,287.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

