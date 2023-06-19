Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Short Interest Down 9.0% in May

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTTRF opened at $2.89 on Monday. Forterra has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke precast products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block and flooring, box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls; chimneys, roofing, and fuel system; special shaped bricks; paving; and façade system, including lightweight, brick slip cladding system, wonderwall, quickwall, and surebrick.

