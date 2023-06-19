Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Four Corners Property Trust stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.59. 1,511,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,743. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,600 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,503,666.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Four Corners Property Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,120.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 18,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 65.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

