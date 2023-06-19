Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 334,520 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,862 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $761,187,000 after buying an additional 2,384,798 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,423,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,729 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,465,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BEN opened at $26.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

