Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Short Interest Down 10.6% in May

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the May 15th total of 5,200,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity at Franklin Street Properties

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 968,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,057.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 968,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,057.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 918,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,737.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 197,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 284.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 83,851 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.42. 990,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,390. The firm has a market cap of $146.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.83. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

About Franklin Street Properties

(Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.