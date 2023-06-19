FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RAIL. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

FreightCar America Price Performance

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.07. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nigris Felan Jose De bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,739 shares in the company, valued at $146,217. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FreightCar America news, CEO James R. Meyer bought 12,427 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $36,659.65. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,114.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigris Felan Jose De bought 10,000 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,739 shares in the company, valued at $146,217. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 37,678 shares of company stock valued at $109,057. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 69.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 285,119 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth $820,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

Featured Articles

