FRMO (FRMO) vs. The Competition Head to Head Comparison

FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Rating) is one of 1,134 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare FRMO to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares FRMO and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRMO N/A N/A N/A FRMO Competitors 371.27% 7.76% 5.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FRMO and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FRMO N/A N/A 168.48 FRMO Competitors $457.49 million $1.32 million 0.73

Analyst Ratings

FRMO’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FRMO. FRMO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FRMO and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRMO 0 0 0 0 N/A FRMO Competitors 1018 4279 5589 84 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 35.06%. Given FRMO’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FRMO has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.3% of FRMO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FRMO peers beat FRMO on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About FRMO

FRMO Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the identification and participating in operating assets. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in Pleasantville, NY.

