FRMO (FRMO) vs. The Competition Head to Head Comparison

FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Rating) is one of 1,134 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare FRMO to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares FRMO and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FRMO
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FRMO Competitors
|371.27%
|7.76%
|5.04%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares FRMO and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FRMO
|N/A
|N/A
|168.48
|FRMO Competitors
|$457.49 million
|$1.32 million
|0.73
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FRMO and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|FRMO
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|FRMO Competitors
|1018
|4279
|5589
|84
|2.43
As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 35.06%. Given FRMO’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FRMO has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.3% of FRMO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
FRMO peers beat FRMO on 6 of the 8 factors compared.
About FRMO
FRMO Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the identification and participating in operating assets. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in Pleasantville, NY.
Receive News & Ratings for FRMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.