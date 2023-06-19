FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,586,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,515. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.57 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 1,066.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at about $803,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 526.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 96,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 81,206 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $18,295,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 839,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,527,000 after acquiring an additional 85,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

