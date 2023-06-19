FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Short Interest Update

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 450,900 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the May 15th total of 494,300 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FSD Pharma by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in FSD Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in FSD Pharma by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUGE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.19. 86,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,990. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. FSD Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma ( NASDAQ:HUGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD-201, an ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

