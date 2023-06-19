G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Short Interest Down 13.0% in May

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the May 15th total of 167,600 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 846,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity at G Medical Innovations

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 437,500 shares of G Medical Innovations stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $446,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get G Medical Innovations alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G Medical Innovations

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMVD. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations during the first quarter worth about $1,228,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G Medical Innovations Stock Performance

About G Medical Innovations

Shares of GMVD stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 266,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,428. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. G Medical Innovations has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $41.30.

(Get Rating)

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G Medical Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Medical Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.