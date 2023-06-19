G999 24 Hour Volume Reaches $510.99 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $510.99 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00042646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00031960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014727 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000941 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

