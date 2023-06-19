Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Short Interest Update

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the May 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 761,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,316,000 after acquiring an additional 84,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Down 0.1 %

Garmin stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.00. 1,381,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,892. Garmin has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $108.32. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.61.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

