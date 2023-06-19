Gateway Protocol (GWP) Price Reaches $1.42 on Major Exchanges

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00005304 BTC on popular exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $38.34 million and $153,272.57 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 1.7304694 USD and is up 29.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $100,561.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gateway Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

