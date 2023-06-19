Gateway Protocol Price Up 8.7% This Week (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $49.76 million and $141,486.67 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00006962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 1.7304694 USD and is up 29.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $100,561.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gateway Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gateway Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

