Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP – Get Rating) shares rose 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 180,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 106,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market capitalization of C$62.28 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.58.

Gensource Potash Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fertilizer development company in Canada. The company focuses on potash development activities. It holds various interests in the Tugaske Project located in Saskatchewan; and Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan.

