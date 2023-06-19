Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Short Interest Update

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,750,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 14,850,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Genworth Financial Trading Down 4.3 %

GNW traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.07. 13,580,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,090. Genworth Financial has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,649,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,667,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 19.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,545,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,187 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 105.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,741,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,282 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,686,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,297 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 14,157.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,885,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,437 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

