GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GCT opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. GigaCloud Technology has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The firm has a market cap of $328.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 6.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

About GigaCloud Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

