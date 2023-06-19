Gladstone Commercial Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of -666.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $13.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.37 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

GOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

