Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 81.7% annually over the last three years.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:GOODN opened at $18.77 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2023, Gladstone Commercial has paid 217 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

