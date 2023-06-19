Glanbia (LON:GLB) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.56

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.56 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.22 ($0.17), with a volume of 22112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.88 ($0.17).

Glanbia Stock Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £35.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

