Global X Funds – Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE) to Issue Dividend of $0.27

Global X Funds – Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2672 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.
Global X Funds – Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF Price Performance
Global X Funds – Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares. Global X Funds – Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.17.
Global X Funds – Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF Company Profile
