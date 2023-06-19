Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:QRMI)

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1829 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QRMI stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

