Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1829 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QRMI stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.13. 9,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.39. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.