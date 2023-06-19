Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s (GSF) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Performance

GSF stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.20) on Thursday. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a one year low of GBX 94.70 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 123.80 ($1.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £462.14 million, a PE ratio of 640.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.92.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,666.67%.

