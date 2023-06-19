Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €7.74 ($8.41) and last traded at €7.72 ($8.39). Approximately 960,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.60 ($8.26).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($10.87) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($14.13) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.61) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.04) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of €7.35 and a 200-day moving average of €8.56.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

