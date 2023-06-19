Grin Price Up 10.3% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $462,252.47 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,712.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.42 or 0.00289829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.54 or 0.00518626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00057576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $106.52 or 0.00398749 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003753 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.