Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 671 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ares Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $94.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average is $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.75 and a fifty-two week high of $95.42.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,170,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37,494,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,763,535.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $4,170,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,494,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,763,535.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $1,244,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 514,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,691,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,740,756 shares of company stock worth $37,373,324 and sold 12,500,076 shares worth $350,203,824. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

