Guinness Asset Management LTD Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Fortive were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $71.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $72.84.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.