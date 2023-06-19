Guinness Asset Management LTD Grows Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $612.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $558.36 and a 200 day moving average of $506.42. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $644.60.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

