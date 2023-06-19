Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $147.03 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,109,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,686 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 3.7% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.15% of Mondelez International worth $147,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $73.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.37. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

