Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $8.04 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,927 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.1 %

BKR stock opened at $30.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -690.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.