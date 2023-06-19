Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 31,594 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,940 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,594 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $15,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 194.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,475,000 after acquiring an additional 378,590 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 69,819 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 470.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 52,963 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DVN opened at $49.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.41.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

