Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications accounts for 1.9% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,291 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $98,156,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,108,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3,878.8% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 826,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,814,000 after acquiring an additional 805,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,120.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,300 shares of company stock worth $6,669,598. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $70.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.70. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $124.05. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 162.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.23.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

