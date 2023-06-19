Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Purchases 19 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 867 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in BlackRock by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $702.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $105.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $667.84 and a 200-day moving average of $690.82. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

