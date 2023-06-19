Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Purchases 2,134 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 24.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 58.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $46.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.00. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $39.62 and a one year high of $76.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Ameresco’s revenue was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameresco

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.