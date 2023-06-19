Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 10.9% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,597,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,758,000 after acquiring an additional 156,905 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 55,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 57.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $88.62 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.46.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

