Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 217 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,476,000 after buying an additional 52,897 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,674,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $2,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $109.26 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

